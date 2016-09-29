Ex-personnel secretary faces sentencing in kickback scheme

A former high-ranking Kentucky official is due in court for sentencing on his bribery conviction.
Tim Longmeyer pleaded guilty in April to using his influence as head of Kentucky's Personnel Cabinet to steer contracts to a public relations firm in 2014 and 2015. Longmeyer admitting receiving more than $200,000 in kickbacks.
Longmeyer's sentencing is set for Thursday afternoon in federal court in Lexington.
Longmeyer served as personnel secretary during former Gov. Steve Beshear's administration. Beshear's son, current Attorney General Andy Beshear, hired Longmeyer as his top deputy. Longmeyer resigned days before charges against him were announced.
Prosecutors say Longmeyer directed some of the money in the kickback scheme to Andy Beshear's campaign for attorney general.
An affidavit from an FBI agent said Andy Beshear had no knowledge of the scheme.
