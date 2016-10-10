Video board, new sound system installed at Rupp Arena

A giant video board and upgraded sound system are in place at Rupp Arena.
The Lexington Herald-Leader (http://bit.ly/2dUKGAK ) reports Lexington Center CEO and President Bill Owen unveiled the improvements Sunday that coincide with the arena's 40-year anniversary.
Other changes to the arena include new lighting and blue paint on ductwork and support towers that were once red. A wireless internet connection will be made available to Rupp Arena visitors next spring.
The $15 million in upgrades were financed through the Kentucky League of Cities' bond development program.
Comments