October 10, 2016 5:03 AM

Video board, new sound system installed at Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky.

A giant video board and upgraded sound system are in place at Rupp Arena.

The Lexington Herald-Leader (http://bit.ly/2dUKGAK ) reports Lexington Center CEO and President Bill Owen unveiled the improvements Sunday that coincide with the arena's 40-year anniversary.

Other changes to the arena include new lighting and blue paint on ductwork and support towers that were once red. A wireless internet connection will be made available to Rupp Arena visitors next spring.

The $15 million in upgrades were financed through the Kentucky League of Cities' bond development program.

