Barr, Kemper meet in hard-hitting debate

Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr and Nancy Jo Kemper, his Democratic challenger in Kentucky's 6th District, have squared off in a hard-hitting televised debate with just over two weeks before Election Day.
The candidates displayed big differences on domestic and foreign policy issues during a debate Monday night hosted by KET, the state's public television station.
At the outset, Kemper accused Barr of running a dishonest TV ad that took her words out of context. She said the ad signified the "fundamental kind of dishonesty" in Washington. Barr defended the ad, saying it shows his opponent is out of touch with people.
Kemper accused Barr of focusing on banks and big corporations.
Barr stressed his opposition to the 2010 Dodd-Frank regulatory law, which he blames for slowing economic recovery.
