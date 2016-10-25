Homeless services to combine operations at 1 location

Lexington officials say homeless services will combine operations at one location in the city in the next few months.
An overnight shelter, Community Inn, and a day shelter, Catholic Action Center, plan to move into a building that used to be owned by the city on Industry Road. The Lexington Herald-Leader (http://bit.ly/2dQ0o2t) reports officials announced on Monday that the move is expected to take about four months.
Divine Providence Inc., which runs both services, paid $550,000 for the Industry Road building, which will operate 24 hours a day. Meanwhile, the agency's building on East Fifth Street will go to the city.
Ginny Ramsey, who is co-director of Catholic Action and Community Inn, said the move allows the agency to improve and expand services offered to the homeless.
