October 25, 2016 5:03 AM

Homeless services to combine operations at 1 location

LEXINGTON, Ky.

Lexington officials say homeless services will combine operations at one location in the city in the next few months.

An overnight shelter, Community Inn, and a day shelter, Catholic Action Center, plan to move into a building that used to be owned by the city on Industry Road. The Lexington Herald-Leader (http://bit.ly/2dQ0o2t) reports officials announced on Monday that the move is expected to take about four months.

Divine Providence Inc., which runs both services, paid $550,000 for the Industry Road building, which will operate 24 hours a day. Meanwhile, the agency's building on East Fifth Street will go to the city.

Ginny Ramsey, who is co-director of Catholic Action and Community Inn, said the move allows the agency to improve and expand services offered to the homeless.

