Car thefts among most common crimes in Lexington

Lexington officials say property thefts, especially those involving vehicles, are among the most frequently committed crimes in Kentucky's second-largest city.
The Lexington Herald-Leader (http://bit.ly/2dXK5NI ) reports more than 260 vehicles were stolen and nearly 800 vehicle break-ins occurred from July to September.
Lexington's public safety leaders gathered Friday to discuss the increase in thefts and other challenges facing the city and the steps being taken deal with them.
Lexington Police Chief Mark Barnard says thefts of cars and from cars are currently the number one crime affecting Lexington.
The rise in such property crimes is partially attributed to limitations on punishment. Barnard says under state law, some types of property theft result in citations rather than arrests. He says for car-related thefts to go down, people will have to use caution.
