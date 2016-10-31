Oh Deer! Police warn drivers to watch for bucks and does

Kentucky State Police are warning motorists to watch for deer.
Police say the animals are prone to roaming in the fall during mating season, which leads to more collisions. Police Lt. Michael Webb says drivers should remain "engaged, alert and on the lookout" for bucks and does, especially in the early morning and evening hours when deer are most active.
Police say drivers should travel at a moderate speed, wear their seat belts and use high-beam headlights for increased visibility if there's no oncoming traffic.
If a deer is sighted, police recommend slowing down without swerving because it is generally safer to hit a deer than to run off the road or hit another vehicle.
Last year, police recorded 3,283 vehicle-deer collisions that killed three people and injured 163.
