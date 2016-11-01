A load of hooey: Amish fight law mandating horse poop bags

Amish residents of a western Kentucky town are arguing that an ordinance requiring large animals to wear collection bags to catch their droppings is unfairly singling out their community.
The Daily News of Bowling Green (http://bit.ly/2fpUWWK ) reports that many Amish in Auburn have not complied with the ordinance, citing concerns that attempts to put the bags on their horses might frighten the animals.
Some defendants have recently been jailed for refusing to pay the fine for violating the ordinance.
Last week, attorney Travis Lock filed a notice on behalf of the Amish defendants challenging the legality of the ordinance, arguing that the regulation is unconstitutional because it discriminates against the Amish.
Auburn officials say the ordinance keeps the streets clean and reduces the risk of spreading disease.
