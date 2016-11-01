Clay County judge executive resigns after corruption charges

The Clay County judge executive has resigned following charges related to public corruption.
Local news organizations report that Joe Asher resigned on Monday.
Asher and former road foreman, Buford Jarvis, had been indicted earlier this year on charges including abusing the public trust, bribery and possession of a forged instrument. The two pleaded not guilty to the charges in August.
The indictment alleges that Asher and Jarvis charged some property owners a few hundred dollars apiece for improvements to private land using public resources. According to the indictment, the men installed tile and concrete barriers and purchase orders found in their possession had been altered.
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin will appoint Asher's replacement.
