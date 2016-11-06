Boy Scout killed after tree falls on his tent at Red River Gorge

An 11-year-old Boy Scout was killed Saturday night when a dead tree fell on his tent in Red River Gorge.
Jack A. Rose was killed after the tree fell and hit his head near Chimney Top Creek, said Wolfe County coroner J. Frank Porter. Rose was camping with his Boy Scout troop from Louisville.
“It’s a very freak accident,” said Porter, who has held the position for 31 years. “Very sad situation and heartfelt condolences to all the family. It’s just tragic, so sad.”
On April 3, 2015, Catherine Carlson, 45, was killed in a similar incident at nearby Natural Bridge State Park when a large tree limb fell on a tent she and her family were in during a storm. Carlson was a past board president of the Fayette Cooperating PreSchool and Kindergarten, a nonprofit, independent school.
This story will be updated with more details as they become available.
