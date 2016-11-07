Want a break on parking ticket fines? Bring in canned food

The Lexington Parking Authority says it is reducing parking fines for violators in exchange for canned food items.
The agency says in a statement that its initiative, Food for Fines, begins Monday and goes through Friday, Dec. 16. Those who bring in 10 cans of food will receive $15 off parking citations, including those that are past due. The statement said those with multiple citations will receive $15 credit for every set of 10 cans.
A majority of parking fines cost between $15 and $35.
Parking Authority Executive Director Gary Means said food drives over the past two years have brought in more than 16,200 cans.
All donations will go to God's Pantry Food Bank. Along with vegetables, officials suggest protein items including canned meat, beans and peanut butter.
Comments