Wendell Berry to speak at Centre College

Renowned writer and activist Wendell Berry is visiting Centre College's campus in central Kentucky this week.
The school in Danville says Berry will give a convocation address and read from his work Monday evening in Newlin Hall in the Norton Center for the Arts. The convocation is free and open to the public with no tickets required.
The next day, Berry will discuss his work in a more informal gathering in the Doherty Library's J. David Grissom Reading Room at 11:30 a.m. EST.
Berry, a Kentucky native, is the author of more than 40 books, including fiction, essays and poetry. Berry has been recognized nationally for his work, including receiving the 2016 Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Book Critics Circle.
Berry was granted an honorary degree from Centre in 1978.
