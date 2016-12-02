Trailer manufacturer to locate in western Kentucky

Kentucky officials say a company that makes aluminum trailers will locate in Dawson Springs, bringing a projected 50 full-time jobs to the western Kentucky town.
Gov. Matt Bevin's office says Wink Equipment Inc. will set up manufacturing operations in a 69,000-square-foot building, where it plans to construct 400 to 600 aluminum side-dump trailers per year.
Production is scheduled to begin in 2017 as a result of the projected $1.55 million investment.
Officials say side-dump trailers are in demand in a variety of industries.
The company is in line to receive performance-based incentives for locating in Kentucky. In October, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority preliminarily approved Wink Equipment for up to $480,000 in tax incentives through the Kentucky Business Investment Program.
