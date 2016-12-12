Bevin to name new economic development secretary

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin says he will name a new economic development secretary.
Kentucky has not had a full-time economic development secretary for more than a year. The acting secretary resigned last month to take a job in the private sector.
Friday, Bevin told reporters he has already selected a full-time secretary and would make the announcement this week. He said the person would start on Jan. 1
The economic development secretary's job is to recruit and attract businesses to the state to create jobs. Bevin said not having filled the position for more than a year has not hurt the state's recruitment efforts, saying the state is well positioned to take advantage of jobs he says will be created by President-elect Donald Trump's administration.
