Guard soldiers deploying to Middle East

The Kentucky National Guard is holding a departure ceremony for a unit of about 150 soldiers who are deploying to the Middle East.
A statement from the National Guard says friends and family are gathering Wednesday at Perry County Central High School in Hazard to send off soldiers with the 207th Horizontal Construction Company. They are expected to return in about a year.
The statement says soldiers will execute complex construction projects in austere environments with a focus on repairing roads and runways, base maintenance and culvert installation.
The soldiers will train at Fort Bliss, Texas, before traveling overseas.
Comments