Tolling to begin Dec. 30 to cross 3 Ohio River bridges

Motorists will start paying tolls on Dec. 30 to cross three Ohio River bridges connecting Kentucky and Indiana.
Tolls will be assessed on the new Abraham Lincoln Bridge and improved John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge connecting Louisville and southern Indiana. The new East End bridge connecting the Prospect area in Kentucky to the Utica area in Indiana will also be tolled.
Officials on Tuesday announced the date tolling will begin.
The all-electronic tolling system means there will be no stopping and no coin machines.
Toll rates will range from $2 to $12, depending on vehicle size and whether the driver has a RiverLink account and transponder. Officials say drivers with transponders will pay the lowest toll rates. Drivers without transponders will get bills in the mail and pay higher toll rates.
Comments