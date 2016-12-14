Kentucky jury convicts Michigan man of sex trafficking

A Michigan man has been convicted of sex trafficking by a Kentucky jury after an investigation that began with a prostitution sting operation about the time of the Kentucky Derby.
U.S. Attorney John E. Kuhn Jr. announced Wednesday that David Q. Givhan, 34, of Kalamazoo, was found guilty on one count of sex trafficking and three of transporting women across state lines for prostitution. Givhan used force, fraud and coercion to compel one of the women to engage in prostitution between October 2014 and March 2015, according to testimony.
The investigation began when a Louisville police officer encountered a woman Givhan had transported from Michigan close to the time of the derby in early May.
Givhan faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison.
