December 16, 2016 2:31 PM

NTSB says pilot error to blame in plane crash that killed 4

KUTTAWA, Ky.

The National Transportation Safety Board's says pilot error was to blame in a plane crash that killed four people in western Kentucky.

Media reported the NTSB released its final report Friday on the 2015 crash near Kuttawa, in which 7-year-old girl from southern Illinois was the lone survivor. The girl suffered a broken wrist and walked a mile to get help in near-freezing temperatures.

The report says the pilot failed to properly set the left engine fuel selector which led to fuel starvation and a loss of power to both engines.

The crash killed pilot Marty Gutzler; his wife, Kimberly; their daughter Piper; and her cousin, Sierra Wilder. The couple's daughter, Sailor, survived the crash. The family was from Nashville, Illinois.

