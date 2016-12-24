Former longtime Pike County sheriff Charles “Fuzzy” Keesee dies at 89

Charles “Fuzzy” Keesee, a former longtime Pike County sheriff, died Friday. He was 89.
According to his obituary, Keesee died at Pikeville Medical Center. Keesee served as Pike County sheriff beginning in 1962 and served off and on until 2014. He was the longest-serving sheriff in Kentucky.
Mark Harrison, a Pike County sheriff’s deputy who served under Keesee, called him a “top-notch” man.
On Facebook, Erin Maynard Marcum, Keesee’s great-niece, said her family was devastated by Keesee’s death, calling the former sheriff the patriarch of the family.
Also on Facebook, Coal Run Village Mayor Andrew Scott said, “My thoughts and prayers today are with his family, friends, and loved ones. May God rest his soul and comfort all affected by this monumental loss.”
Visitation for Keesee will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Funeral services will follow the visitation Wednesday. All the events will be held at Pike County Central High School. Entombment will be at Annie E. Young Cemetery.
Thacker Memorial Funeral Home in Pikeville is handling arrangements.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
