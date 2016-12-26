Kentucky

December 26, 2016 4:29 PM

2 Fort Campbell soldiers charged with homicide

The Associated Press
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn.

Two Fort Campbell soldiers have been charged with criminal homicide.

Media report that police in Clarksville, Tennessee say they arrested 20-year-old Marqus Bryant and 24-year-old Robert Gough on Saturday after finding 25-year-old Joseph Gordon dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Officials said both suspects are based at Fort Campbell, a sprawling Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line.

Police say the investigation is continuing and anyone with information should call Detective Eric Ewing at 931-648-0656.

It wasn't clear whether the suspects had attorneys. No further information was immediately available.

