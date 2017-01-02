Troubled and in crisis, Louisville youths find hope, hugs

Most days, before she even steps into the red brick building on the corner of Barret Avenue and Broadway, Whitnee Johnson stands hunched over her bathroom sink.
It's just another shift, she tells herself, another day of facing the young men and women, most of whom don't have a place to call home. Or a stable family life. Or a clear path to adulthood.
Maybe she moved too quickly, she wonders, becoming a peer support specialist to the dozens of youths who appear and disappear at the drop-in center run by Centerstone.
Perhaps she wasn't yet ready to delve into the struggles and pain of others when she herself, in crisis, went to the center just months earlier.
But the value in her perspective, and that of her fellow peer support specialists, is undeniable. They've walked the streets, struggled to make ends meet or wrestled — and to an extent continue to grapple — with their own mental and behavioral health issues.
She's one of more than 100 16- to 25-year-olds needing help who have passed through the doors of Transition Aged Youth Launching Realized Dreams, known as TAYLRD, since it opened in December 2015. But she's the first to transition into the role of staff member.
Johnson still depends on the same bus routes, sits on the same hard seats, as do the youths she now is charged with helping, many of whom she knew growing up.
Like most of them, the 21-year-old is still on the hunt for affordable, stable housing. She sees a therapist for her anxiety. Full independence is still out of reach.
So when a youth curses her out, telling her she doesn't care or understand, she's quick to stop them.
"In the outside world, I'm pretty sure that's true," she said. "But in here, we do care about them. I'm out there with them every day."
Supported by a portion of a five-year, $5 million "Healthy Transitions" federal grant, the group joins a larger system of safety-net programs in Louisville for young adults who face homelessness. But it aims to stand apart, said program coordinator Anita Roper, with its primary focus on mental and behavioral health.
Two months after opening last winter, the rehabbed Hoover vacuum storefront, 1020 E. Broadway, strained to handle the need.
There are several such centers across the state, Roper said, but only the Louisville location has seen a high number of homeless young men and women.
She estimates 80 to 90 percent of the center's more than 100 active members, as the youths are called, are homeless. They couch surf or sleep in shelters, tent camps or out in the elements.
They come from foster care, group homes or backgrounds of trauma and poverty. Some face debilitating anxiety and stress while others are on medication for bipolar disorder or schizophrenia. Most have aged out of many of the services available to them as juveniles.
"This is the population that falls through the cracks," she said.
Much energy is directed at breaking down walls, gaining trust of the "system-weary" and "street-weary" youths.
After three visits, center staffers ask youths to join, filling out paperwork, charting goals and committing to work on them. Members undergo a screening to see which services, such as therapy, medication management and life skills classes, they are eligible.
Case managers offer leads in job and housing searches; staying employed can be difficult when mental health needs go undiagnosed and untreated.
Regular check-ins keep some newly sober members on track. They help to smooth the transition from incarceration back to the streets. And help enroll the youths in Medicaid. Sometimes they just listen.
"We're trying to bridge them over to where they can be independent, which can be a struggle," Roper said. "Our goal is that they don't need our services anymore."
Success stories can be hard to document. Members might come regularly to weekday 3 to 6 p.m. drop-in hours and maybe even go — sometimes with coaxing — to individual and group meetings offered in the morning and early afternoon.
But then they might disappear for weeks. They could have relapsed. Or moved. Their phone minutes might have run out. Maybe they even got on their feet. But most find their way back.
Seven people stood outside the building, awaiting 3 p.m. as rain threatened to pelt the large glass windows of the center on the day before Thanksgiving.
On the hour, the members poured in for another drop-in afternoon.
Outlets were soon filled with phone chargers. A few headed behind closed office doors for a one-on-one with their case manager or therapist. One threw in a load of laundry.
Some moved quickly for the couch to claim their spot. The big screen TV soon boomed with the buzzers of the NBA 2K16 video game. Others played pool or used the computers for fun or to search for jobs.
Grilled cheese dinner cooked as a member's toddler walked around the center eating Vienna sausages out of a small tin can. The little boy plopped down across the table from Johnson, who sniffled through a cold as she played Scrabble with a member.
As a peer mentor, Johnson has learned to study the youths and take note of their triggers and stressors. And her own.
Worrying is part of the job. It's exhausting, not knowing where the members go when they walk out the door.
Sometimes there's fighting. Police have been called. Members have been banned. Center leadership called a meeting with members as summer wound down after too much "street drama" worked its way inside.
But there's laughter, too. Handshakes and head nods to say hello. Trips to Goodwill for dress pants for a new job. Hugs for "Miss Anita."
"I don't want to give this job up," Johnson said. "It's building and molding me. I know there's people that need me here."
Comments