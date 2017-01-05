Kentucky

January 5, 2017 4:16 AM

Kentucky's GOP majority poised to pass first bills Thursday

The Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky.

Kentucky's new Republican majority is poised to pass a host of legislation targeting labor unions, abortion and legislator's public pensions.

Kentucky's Republican-controlled House and Senate are scheduled to meet Thursday afternoon to take up legislation that has cleared legislative committees. They include bills that would ban mandatory labor union membership, repeal the state's prevailing wage law, forbid abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy and release more information about lawmakers' pension benefits.

All of the proposals have previously passed the Republican-controlled Senate, only to be blocked by the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives. But Republicans now have a super majority in both chambers, allowing them to pursue an aggressive agenda.

Kentucky

