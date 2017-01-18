Kentucky

January 18, 2017 4:22 AM

Several beekeeping workshops set for 2017


FRANKFORT, Ky.

Kentucky officials have scheduled several beekeeping workshops around the state through May.

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture says in a statement that the classes are geared toward educating beekeepers with all experience levels. Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said beekeeping holds a promising future in honey production and pollination.

There are a total of 14 courses, ranging from daylong workshops for beginners to weekend workshops on queen production. They are being offered at locations around the state.

More information and a list of classes can be found at www.kyagr.com/statevet/honeybees.html .

