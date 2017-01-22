59-year-old man killed in Sunday morning Lincoln County car crash

A man has died after a car crash in Lincoln County Sunday shortly before 10:30 a.m.
According to a news release from the Kentucky State Police, an initial investigation determined that 59-year-old Johnnie Estep, of Waynesburg, was driving a Silver Nissan Frontier south on Kentucky Route 1781 near Broughtontown Road. According to the release, the truck traveled across the oncoming lane of traffic before striking a tree off the left side of the roadway.
Estep was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lincoln County coroner, according to the release. It appeared he was not wearing a seat belt.
The crash investigation is ongoing.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
