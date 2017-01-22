59-year-old man killed in Sunday morning Lincoln County car crash

0:49 Malik Monk's extra work is paying off Pause

0:25 University of Kentucky law student at Women's March in D.C.

2:21 Thousands rally, march in Lexington Women's March

0:52 Derek Willis' phone blowing up after highlight-reel slam

1:30 Trump family arrives at St. John's Church

0:29 'I want my 5-year-old .. to see people care'

0:31 Calipari: Bam Adebayo should strangle guys

1:18 Hawkins felt he had to do more with Fox sidelined

3:19 Frank Martin: We picked the wrong team to have a bad defensive game against