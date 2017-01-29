One dead after Sunday morning Casey County mobile home fire

A person is dead after a Sunday morning mobile home fire in Casey County, according to a public official.
The fire happened in the Windsor community on Dry Fork Creek Road. Curt Demrow, the Casey County Coroner, said he was called to the scene at about 2:20 a.m. One victim died at the scene and two victims, one adult and child, were airlifted to a hospital. It was not immediately available which hospital the injured victims were airlifted to.
The dead victim, who has not been identified, was taken to Frankfort for an autopsy. Demrow said he believes the dead victim to be an adult.
Demrow said the home was completely engulfed.
According to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, the Kentucky State Police are working an open investigation in the fire.
