Hickory man's invention wins pitch competition

Jason Newsome works full time as the shop foreman at IHM Used Parts in Hickory, has a family, and for the past 18 months has been teaching and preaching at New Liberty Baptist Church in Mayfield as the search continues for a permanent pastor.
In his spare time, he invented the "die driver" — a tool that fits into tight places and re-forms threads so that nuts can be put back on the bolt and a wheel attached to a car, truck or piece of heavy construction equipment.
He subsequently got involved in the second annual Small Town, Big Idea pitch competition in October, and recently was named the first place winner.
"Threads get stripped, often in tight, hard-to-get-at places," Newsome explained. "When nuts aren't able to be tightened due to stripped threads, often heavy machinery companies have to tear a part apart to get at the bolt."
Newsome finished his prototype die driver last May while working at IHM and continued to refine it after hours. IHM provides customers with new, used or salvage machinery and equipment parts and ships parts around the world.
He credits his employer, especially IHM Vice President and GM Chris Hill, for providing the encouragement and commitment to excellence that led to his invention.
"Chris (Hill) has been so gracious and said, 'This is your idea — run with it.'" Newsome said the patent for the die driver is pending, but that his idea is protected.
Newsome admitted that making his pitch to Paducah business leaders and judges during Small Town, Big Idea (STBI) workshops was nerve-racking.
"I walked in as prepared as I could be but was still more nervous than when I get up and preach on Sundays," he said.
Of the entire STBI process, he said, "I walked in with an idea, and I walked out with a business plan."
That business plan continues to evolve. He is drawing blueprints, considering manufacturing and distribution options, and using the time to "get the best rock-solid foundation under me."
His plan is to initially create six sizes of die drivers, ranging from 5/16 inch to 24mm (just under 1 inch) in diameter.
He said the first line of products would be sold through his employer IHM, taking advantage of its mailing list of over 8,000 names. Although Newsome said prospective customers include those that sell or repair anything with a wheel stud, "My best prospects might be in the construction mining industry."
He sees a time when he will have two to three employees making 150 to 200 die drivers a day, but admits that's probably at least a year away.
"I can save companies thousands of dollars," Newsome said, but he still finds it difficult to estimate demand.
In the midst of hectic family, work and church commitments, Newsome expressed optimism that his idea would gain traction, partially due to the prizes he won through the pitch competition.
Small Town, Big Idea event organizer Jonas Niehoff said the in-kind prize package is designed to make it easier for an entrepreneur to get started at the point when resources are slim.
The 15 STBI sponsors awarded Jason with a first-place award valued at over $25,000, including website development, $10-$15,000 in marketing and advertising services, advertising placement, legal and accounting services, business planning and consulting, office cleaning and $2,000 in cash.
