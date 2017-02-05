Laurel County man arrested and charged for alleged stabbings

A London man was arrested Saturday morning after police say he stabbed two people at a London apartment complex.
Friday night, London police received a compliant about a possible assault at Plantation Apartments, according to a news release. At the complex, a police officer spoke to Justonn Chadwell, 26, who lived at the apartments. Chadwell had a swollen eye and said he had been in a fight with other tenants who had already left to seek medical attention. Chadwell refused medical treatment.
Later that night, London police received a complaint through dispatch from Saint Joseph London about two victims being treated for stab wounds, according to the release. Police went to the hospital and spoke to the alleged victims, who said they were arguing at their apartment with Chadwell before getting into a fight. According to the statement, the alleged victims said Chadwell stabbed them with an edged weapon. Both received serious physical injuries.
Chadwell was later arrested.
Chadwell is charged with two counts of first-degree assault, according to the release. He was booked into the Laurel County jail and was being held on a $25,000 cash bond.
