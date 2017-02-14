Women plead guilty to 2015 killing of 86-year-old Livingston woman

A southern Kentucky woman has pleaded guilty to murder in connection to the beating death of an 86-year-old woman.
Media outlets report 36-year-old Kimberly Slusher admitted to killing Mary Hinton in June 2015 at Hinton's Livingston home. Slusher also pleaded guilty to burglary, robbery and tampering with physical evidence during a hearing Monday in Pulaski County.
Kentucky State Police said Slusher and 32-year-old Tabitha Howard cut the phone lines at Hinton's home and ransacked the inside. They said the women used a flat-screen television and a gun to beat Hinton to death.
Slusher's attorney declined to comment Monday. Slusher will be sentenced March 24.
Howard pleaded guilty to complicity to commit murder, complicity to commit robbery and tampering with physical evidence. She will be sentenced Feb. 24.
