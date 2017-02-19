Experiment of Kentucky high schoolers get launched into space

1:41 De'Aaron Fox: I had to do something down the stretch Pause

1:03 Derek Willis on his 12 rebounds against Georgia

2:23 John Calipari goes on rant about firings

0:48 Derek Willis says Kentucky's fight came through

3:19 John Calipari: We were lucky to get out alive

1:47 John Calipari: I'd rather learn from a close win than a loss

1:29 PJ Washington video highlights from weekend in Kentucky

2:58 Kentucky football's five biggest bowl moments

0:39 Danny Clark says Ohio State tattoo not a big deal