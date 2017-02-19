State police investigate Owen County shooting, suspect sought

Kentucky State Police are investigating a non-fatal Friday night shooting in Owen County and were looking for the suspect.
State police dispatchers received a 911 call that a man and woman had been shot at a residence on Old Columbus Road, according to a news release. A preliminary investigation revealed that 23-year-old Derrick Mays Thomas, of Mount Sterling, allegedly got into an argument with 54-year-old James Neal, of Owenton. During the argument, Thomas allegedly shot Neal in the hand and leg. Amber Neal, 25 of Owenton, was also shot in the arm.
Thomas then left the residence in a gray 2003 Mitsubishi Galant with Kentucky license plate number 124-VET, police said. The victims were transported to University of Kentucky Hospital and St. Elizabeth Owenton for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police were looking for Thomas as a suspect and consider him to be armed and dangerous. Thomas is described as 5-foot-6 with blue eyes. He might be with his girlfriend, 22-year-old Elizabeth Neal, and their 1-year-old and 3-year-old children. Thomas might be in the Winchester or Mount Sterling areas of Kentucky.
The public is asked to not make any contact with Thomas and to provide any information on his whereabouts to Kentucky State Police Post 5 Campbellsburg. Tips from the public may be left at 502-532-6363 or 1-800-222-5555.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
