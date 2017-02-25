One dead following officer-involved shooting in Laurel County

A 30-year-old man is dead after being shot by police Friday in Laurel County, investigators said.
The gunfire exchange happened at 832 Sibert Road, about five miles east of London. Laurel County sheriff deputies were called to the scene about 9:40 p.m. after a complaint of shooting and screaming, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. While en route, deputies received information that a person was suicidal.
Gunshots fired from the residence hit a sheriff’s department car numerous times. Deputies returned fire in self-defense, the sheriff’s office said.
Kentucky State Police assisted the sheriff’s office and used a robot to determine if the person was still a threat. At about 4:11 a.m. Saturday, Joey Isgrigg was found dead in the residence, according to police and Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling. Isgrigg died from a gunshot wound inflicted by sheriff deputies, Bowling said.
Bertha Isgrigg, 26, of London, was found inside the home and charged with public intoxication of a controlled substance, police said. Truman Weaver, who was also found in the home, was taken to a Saint Joseph Hospital in London for hip pain.
Bowling said he was unsure of the relationship between the Isgriggs. Joey Isgrigg’s Facebook page said he was married to “BerthaAnn Isgrigg.”
KSP is investigating. Other than Laurel County Sheriff John Root, the names of the officers that responded to the scene were not released as of Saturday morning.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
Comments