House GOP has agreement on charter schools bill

Republican leaders say they have reached an agreement on a bill to allow charter schools in Kentucky.
The House Education Committee will have a special meeting at 9 a.m. Friday to vote on the bill. Republican House Speaker Jeff Hoover said the House of Representatives will vote on the bill later that day and send it to the Senate.
House Minority Floor Leader Rocky Adkins loudly objected, saying lawmakers need more time to study the proposal before voting on it.
Charter schools are publicly funded but operate independent of the local school district. Supporters say the schools would provide more options for parents and students while opponents say they would drain resources from traditional public schools.
