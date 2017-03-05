Kentucky

March 5, 2017 9:59 AM

Bowling Green Police Department investigates man's death as homicide

Bowling Green Daily News

The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating the death of a 59-year-old man as a homicide.

Police were called Friday evening to perform a welfare check on Juan S. Gonzalez in the 1000 block of the U.S. 31-W By-Pass, according to BGPD. Officials found the deceased Gonzalez inside the Natural Health Center for Integrative Medicine, at 1022 U.S. 31-W By-Pass.

“We located a deceased male inside and detectives are currently investigating,” BGPD Officer Rick Bessette said Saturday.

BGPD spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward said Saturday the case is being handled as a homicide and further details are being withheld, pending notification of family members. According to the center’s website, Gonzalez was the center’s “board-certified naturopathic doctor.”

Warren County Coroner Kevin Kirby said Gonzalez’s body was taken Saturday to Louisville for an autopsy.

