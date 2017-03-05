Two dead after Saturday afternoon crash in Gallatin County

A teenage girl and a 20-year-old man died Saturday after a vehicle crash in Gallatin County.
The crash happened on U.S. 42 about two miles east of Warsaw, Kentucky State Police said in a news release. Police were called to the scene before 4 p.m. Saturday. A preliminary investigation found that a vehicle driven by 20-year-old, Kyle Allbecker, of Cincinnati, was traveling eastbound when Allbecker lost control and crossed into the other lane. The vehicle hit another vehicle head-on driven by 52-year-old Joey Slone, of Union.
Allbecker, a 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, both passengers, were not wearing seat belts, police said. Allbecker was partially ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. The 16-year-old girl also died at the scene and the 15-year-old boy was flown to University of Cincinnati Hospital with serious injuries. Slone was flown to University of Cincinnati Hospital for his injuries, police said.
The collision remains under investigation by the Kentucky State Police who were assisted by Gallatin County EMS, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, the Gallatin County Coroner’s Office, and Air Methods.
