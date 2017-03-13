Brown chosen as next president of Kentucky State University

Kentucky State University's board of regents has chosen M. Christopher Brown to be the school's 15th president following a sometimes controversial search.
Regents chose Brown on Monday night from among three finalists.
Brown is provost at Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. WDRB-TV reported Brown resigned in 2014 as president of Alcorn State in Lorman, Mississippi, where the state's College Board found violations in the way contracts for work on the president's house were bid and questioned the relationship between one of Brown's staffers and a company that had business on campus.
Aaron Thompson has been interim president of Kentucky State but wasn't among the finalists. Faculty Senate President Kimberly Sipes told the station that members of the faculty were surprised Thompson wasn't a finalist.
Brown said in a news release he was honored to be chosen.
Comments