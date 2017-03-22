Thoroughbred retirement farm opens guest house for visitors

Visitors to Old Friends thoroughbred retirement farm can now spend the night.
The farm outside Georgetown, Kentucky, says it's offering a vacation cottage for visitors.
Old Friends says the two-story, colonial home, adjacent to the farm, will be available for weeklong rentals starting March 25. The guest house offers four bedrooms, three full baths, a fully equipped kitchen, plus a spacious living room and dining area.
Old Friends founder and President Michael Blowen says the guest house will help support the farm's mission of caring for retired racehorses.
The farm is home to more than 100 retired thoroughbreds, including 1997 Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner Silver Charm and 2002 Derby and Preakness winner War Emblem. The farm also offers a retirement for many also-rans on its rolling pastures in central Kentucky.
Comments