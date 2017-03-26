Driver killed in early Sunday morning vehicle crash in Adair County

One person is dead after an early Sunday morning vehicle crash in Adair County.
The crash happened about 1:45 a.m. at the intersection of Ky. 55 and Ky. 551, according to Kentucky State Police. A 2003 Ford truck traveling north struck a guardrail and caught on fire. It was engulfed in flames when police arrived.
After the fire was extinguished, police found the driver’s body inside the truck but were unable to make a positive identification at the time. The truck had no other occupants. An autopsy was scheduled for Sunday.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
