Jackson police officer dies in early Easter Sunday ATV accident

A Jackson police officer was killed in an all-terrain vehicle accident early Easter Sunday, according to a statement on the Jackson Police Department Facebook page.
Shawn Howard was killed in the Quicksand Creek area of Breathitt County, the statement said. Howard was a lieutenant in the police department and had an interest for basketball within the Jackson City school system.
“Shawn was more than a co-worker,” the statement read. “He was family.”
Howard is survived by a mother, wife, grandmother, several aunts and uncles and a 6-year-old-daughter. Information on how the accident was caused and funeral arrangements were not immediately available.
