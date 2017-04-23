One man dead, two men injured in Saturday night three-vehicle crash

One man died and two men were injured in a Saturday night three-vehicle accident.
The accident happened near the intersection of U.S. 25 and Totten Lane in Boone County before 9:30 p.m., according to a news release on the Boone County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Maxwell Detzel, 22, of Fort Thomas, was traveling northbound on U.S. 25 in a 1995 Chevrolet Camaro and failed to negotiate a curve in the road, the release said. Detzel’s vehicle crossed over into the southbound lane and struck a 2007 Dodge Magnum, driven by Ernest Wright, 39, of Cincinnati.
After striking Wright’s car, Detzel’s vehicle continued in the wrong traffic lane on U.S. 25 and hit a 2000 Honda Civic driven by Joshua Ray, 26, of Fort Mitchell, the release said.
Ray died at the scene. Detzel and Wright were transported to University Medical Center in Cincinnati with suspected critical injuries, the release said.
None of the drivers were wearing their seat belts, the release said, and alcohol and speed are suspected as factors in the crash. The accident was under investigation and no charges had been filed.
