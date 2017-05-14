One dead after Saturday night three-vehicle crash in Bullitt County

One man is dead following a fatal three-vehicle crash in Bullitt County on Saturday night.
The wreck happened at about 11:15 p.m. at the intersection of John Harper Road and Running Creek Drive in Shepherdsville, state police said.
Aaron Jennette, 32, of Shepherdsville was traveling westbound on John Harper Road on a 2008 Yamaha motorcycle. He was accompanied by Tiffany Banules, 30, of Brooks. As the motorcycle was about to make a left hand turn onto Running Creek Drive, the vehicle was hit in the back by a 2005 Jeep Liberty being driven by Michelle Wyatt, 19, of Louisville.
Jennette and Banules were ejected from the motorcycle and Jennette was thrown into the east bound lane of John Harper Road where he was struck by a 2017 Toyota Highlander driven by Andrew Magee, 32, of Shepherdsville.
Jennette, Banules and Wyatt were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, where Jennette was declared dead. Banules received critical injuries and Wyatt suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries.
Neither drugs nor alcohol is believed to be a factor. The investigation is ongoing.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
