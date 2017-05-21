Kentucky

May 21, 2017 10:26 AM

Teenager charged with murder, DUI following deadly Saturday crash in Marshall County

By Trey Crumbie

A teenager has been charged with two crimes, including murder, following a deadly crash in Marshall County.

The crash happened shortly after midnight Saturday, according to a statement from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Police were dispatched to the intersection of Griggstown and Salyer Creek roads after a report of a single-vehicle crash with an injury. The vehicle had been driven by Kori Lane, 18, of Paducah, the statement read. Police said Lane had been drinking and driving recklessly.

Sierra Jones, 16, a passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene, police said.

Lane was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and murder.

