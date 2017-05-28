Bath County teacher charged with sexual abuse of teenager

An Owingsville teacher has been arrested and charged with sexual abuse.
Darvin Andrew Crouch, 38, was arrested Saturday morning and charged with four counts of first-degree sexual abuse, according to a news release from state police. According to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, police say he had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl. The girl’s grandmother called police and said her granddaughter was possibly having a sexual relationship with a teacher.
Police say the girl’s great-aunt videotaped a conversation between the teen and Crouch. Police say in the video, Crouch is seen holding the girl’s hand, rubbing her arm and confessing his love for her, the TV station reported.
Police say that Crouch admitted to having a sexual relationship with the teen. Police also say that Crouch told them he did not have sex with her, but he did admit to other sexual contact, including in his classroom, the TV station reported.
Crouch is a seventh grade social studies teacher at Bath County Middle School, according to the Bath County Schools’ website. He was lodged in the Clark County jail.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
Comments