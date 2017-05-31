Kentucky

May 31, 2017 4:34 AM

Free fishing offered at Kentucky parks June 3-4

The Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says anglers can fish for free this weekend.

The state's annual free fishing weekend is being held Saturday and Sunday and allows people to fish Kentucky waters without a license or permit. The agency says in a statement that limits still apply on the size and number of fish that anglers may keep.

Parks across the state are planning fishing derbies on Saturday that are mainly geared toward children under the age of 16.

The agency says many community lakes were stocked with catfish in May.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

This reclaimed strip mine might become a solar energy farm

This reclaimed strip mine might become a solar energy farm 0:55

This reclaimed strip mine might become a solar energy farm
UK starter Kyle Cody on clutch pitching 1:26

UK starter Kyle Cody on clutch pitching
Video: Deer collision caught on police dash cam 0:23

Video: Deer collision caught on police dash cam

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos