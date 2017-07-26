Kentucky's David Jones, No. 7 returns a kick off in the 2nd quarter in game between the University of Kentucky and the University of Florida football game played Sat., Sept. 24, 2005 at Commonwealth Stadium.
Ex-UK football player David Jones wounded in West Virginia shooting

By Emma Austin and Josh Sullivan

July 26, 2017 10:06 PM

A former University of Kentucky football player was shot in the abdomen early Wednesday morning in his hometown of Red Jacket, W.Va., WCHS Eyewitness News reported.

Deputies said David Jones was shot around 1 a.m. according to WCHS. He was taken to the hospital but is expected to live.

Police have identified one suspect but have not made any arrests, WCHS reported.

Jones came to the University of Kentucky from Belfry High School in Pike County. He played for UK from 2005-08, mostly as a defensive back but also saw time at wide receiver and kick returner. Jones is entering his second season as the head football coach at Phelps High School in Pike County. Before that, Jones was an assistant coach at Belfry High School as well as the University of Pikeville.

Jones played all four of his seasons under former UK head coach Rich Brooks. He had a career-high 34 tackles and an interception in his senior year and returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown in Kentucky’s 25-19 victory over East Carolina in the Liberty Bowl as the Wildcats finished the season 7-6. Jones was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Baltimore Ravens in 2009 but his NFL career was cut short due in part to injuries.

