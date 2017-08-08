Kentucky

Kentucky State Fair exhibit will offer wellness information

The Associated Press

August 08, 2017 3:04 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky.

Visitors to the upcoming Kentucky State Fair can stop at an exhibit to get information and guidance on health and family assistance programs.

The wellness information will be provided at the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services exhibit. The state fair is set for Aug. 17-27 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.

Cabinet officials say the wellness exhibit will be in the Health Horizons area of South Wing B.

Cabinet secretary Vickie Yates Brown Glisson says the exhibit will encourage visitors to follow healthy lifestyles by choosing nutritious foods, getting regular physical activity and regularly seeing a doctor.

The exhibit will include a dental screening van. Medical staff will offer free dental screenings to children entering public school kindergarten or first grade.

