Prank takes the cake, lands 2 teens with felony charges

Two Kentucky teens have landed felony charges after stealing an ice-cream cake for a prank broadcast on social media.
News outlets report a news release from Laurel County Sheriff John Root says 18-year-old Seth Messer and 19-year-old Ajayci Cotton stole the cake from a Dunkin' Donuts last Friday and were arrested Tuesday after their getaway car was spotted in London.
The release says Root filmed Messer taking the cake valued at $25-$30. Sheriff's spokesman Deputy Gilbert Acciardo says employees confronted the pair, but Messer used profane language to tell them it was now his cake. Acciardo says Messer asked "We're really going to jail for this?" upon his arrest.
Acciardo says officers chose to charge them with felony third-degree burglary because of the circumstances. It's unclear if they have lawyers.
