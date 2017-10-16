Kentucky

University of Louisville plans Sustainability Week events

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 2:17 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

The University of Louisville is planning activities later this month to raise awareness for responsible environmental stewardship.

The university says its Sustainability Week activities are planned from Oct. 23 to Oct. 29.

On Oct. 24, a Local Food Showcase at The Ville Grill on campus will highlight locally sourced food. The next day, a Sustainability Day Fair is set for the Humanities Quad. It will feature booths and information about what UofL and community groups are doing to advance sustainability.

On Oct. 27, a sustainability roundtable discussion will be about the "Global Politics of Climate Change" with UofL political science professor Rodger Payne.

