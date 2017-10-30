Fire damages Kentucky county's emergency management building

A fire has significantly damaged the emergency dispatch and ambulance services building in a Kentucky county.
Elliott County Emergency Management director Jim Skaggs tells news outlets the fire started on Monday sometime between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. Skaggs says the EMS side of the building is as a total loss.
Two dispatchers and an EMS crew were inside the building when the fire started. No one was hurt.
Crews were able to move three ambulances before they were damaged.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
Skaggs says a temporary dispatch center has been set up, and ambulance services are still running.
