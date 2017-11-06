Kentucky

Beshear to announce effort to combat opioid overdoses

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 3:30 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky.

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear plans to announce an initiative to combat opioid overdoses and deaths.

A statement from his office says he'll make the announcement Monday afternoon in Frankfort with Emily Walden, who is president of the state chapter of Stop the Organized Pill Pushers Now.

Opioids are a class of drugs that include heroin, fentanyl and some prescription painkillers. They have fueled a surge in overdose deaths over the past few years.

Beshear has said the drug epidemic poses the greatest threat to Kentucky, which has one of the highest overdose death rates in the nation.

