Ring of Fire exhibit coming to Newport Aquarium

A new exhibit is coming to the Newport Aquarium next spring.
Aquarium Director Eric Rose told The Kentucky Enquirer that the Ring of Fire exhibit will open in March 2018. It will feature a giant Pacific octopus, Japanese spider crabs, and moon jellyfish. The Ring of Fire is a reference to the turbulent area of the Pacific Ocean rim that is lined with volcanoes and known for earthquakes.
Rose says the ecology and biology of the area is among the most intriguing elements of the oceans, with creatures that can adapt to surroundings by changing color and shape.
The aquarium exhibit will include light and sound effects that simulate volcanoes and earthquakes.
