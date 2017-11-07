Daniel Boone Forest waiving some usage fees for vets' day

The Daniel Boone National Forest is waiving some fees at several recreational locations this weekend in honor of Veteran's Day.
The fee waivers on Saturday, Nov. 11, are for all visitors.
Some of the fee waivers include boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds on Cave Run Lake, and camping will be free in some areas. Usage fees are also being waived at the White Sulphur ATV Trail and Clear Creek Shooting Range.
In the Red River Gorge area, no fee permit will be required for camping on national forest lands or at the Koomer Ridge Campground.
There are also fee waivers at the Natural Arch Scenic Area and the Appletree and Keno shooting ranges.
Comments