Kentucky

Daniel Boone Forest waiving some usage fees for vets' day

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 3:18 AM

WINCHESTER, Ky.

The Daniel Boone National Forest is waiving some fees at several recreational locations this weekend in honor of Veteran's Day.

The fee waivers on Saturday, Nov. 11, are for all visitors.

Some of the fee waivers include boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds on Cave Run Lake, and camping will be free in some areas. Usage fees are also being waived at the White Sulphur ATV Trail and Clear Creek Shooting Range.

In the Red River Gorge area, no fee permit will be required for camping on national forest lands or at the Koomer Ridge Campground.

There are also fee waivers at the Natural Arch Scenic Area and the Appletree and Keno shooting ranges.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The Wildlands of Pine Mountain: KNLT promo video

    Wildlands are an essential part of life on our planet, and it is essential for our future that we protect and steward them. Pine Mountain is a 125-mile forested ridgeline in Central Appalachia that is a critical wildlife refuge and migratory route through a region familiar with extensive resource extraction. For over 20 years the Kentucky Natural Lands Trust has worked to protect, connect and restore this expansive biological treasure. The Pine Mountain Wildlands Corridor is the largest conservation effort in Kentucky's history.

The Wildlands of Pine Mountain: KNLT promo video

The Wildlands of Pine Mountain: KNLT promo video 7:44

The Wildlands of Pine Mountain: KNLT promo video
This reclaimed strip mine might become a solar energy farm 0:55

This reclaimed strip mine might become a solar energy farm
UK starter Kyle Cody on clutch pitching 1:26

UK starter Kyle Cody on clutch pitching

View More Video